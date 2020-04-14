The Upward Bound Math and Science program at East Feliciana High School is a free program designed to strengthen the math and science skills of participating students.
The goal of the program is to help students recognize and develop their potential to excel in math and science and to encourage them to pursue postsecondary degrees in math and science, and ultimately careers in the math and science profession, according to a news release.
It is a part of TRIO, a set of federally funded college opportunity programs that motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their pursuit of a college degree, a news release said.
Over 850,000 low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities from sixth grade through college graduation are served by more than 2,800 programs nationally.
The Upward Bound Math and Science provides exposure to academic programs and cultural events; instruction in reading, writing, study skills, and other subjects necessary for success in education; academic, financial, or personal counseling; tutoring and mentoring; information on postsecondary education opportunities; assistance in completing college entrance and financial aid applications; assistance in preparing for college entrance exams; and information on the full range of Federal Student Financial Aid programs and benefits.
For information on the TRIO Programs, visit the U.S. Department of Education at ed.gov and Federal TRiO Programs at www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/trio/index.html, or email timothyr_williams@subt.edu.