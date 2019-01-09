New year, new workout sessions
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, offered by the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department, started Tuesday. Classes are at the West Feliciana Community Center, La. 965, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
An optional 30-minute floor session focusing on core strength will follow the morning classes from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
For information on the Strong Women program or to register, contact instructor Pam Myers at (225) 635-4878 or at sagittar@bellsouth.net.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs Louisiana Rescue is holding its January Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary.
Help the Scouts keep up facilities
The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America is restarting its J.O.A.T.S. program. Jack of all Trades is for people who have skills they are willing to share in the upkeep of Scout facilities.
An informational meeting will be at the Pennington Scout Service Center, 9644 Brookline Ave., Baton Rouge, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Attendees will be asked to fill out a survey about their resources and skills. Automotive, gardening and landscaping are some of the skills needed.
West Feliciana Citizen Alerts
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department reminds residents they can sign up to receive alerts about issues in the parish. Visit wfpso.org/online-registration-for-citizen-alerts/ to sign up to receive boil advisories, emergency messages, severe weather alerts, and other important information. A valid telephone number and physical address must be given to sign up for the alerts.
Lane seeks blood donations
January has been designated National Blood Donor Month, and Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. To schedule an appointment visit volunteersignup.org/LDPMB or call (225) 658-4574.
Stroke Support Group
On the fourth Thursday of every month, Lane Rehabilitation Center holds a Stroke Support Group to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. The next meeting is at noon Jan. 24. Lunch is provided and registration in preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Program to consider MLK's dream as it is in 2019
"The Dream 2019" will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19, Ethel. The Rev. L. Washington is the pastor. J.L. Franklin will be the guest speaker. Area young people will be participating.
The event is sponsored by the East Feliciana Minister's Conference, of which the Rev. Burnett King is president, the Rev. Rodney Freeman, vice president and the Rev. DayShawn Harris, youth director.
Help for the birds
Barn Hill Preserve, 11342 La. 955, Ethel, is working to provide new enclosures for many of its animals. In honor of National Bird Day on Jan. 5, the preserve announced the start of a Macaw Aviary Fundraiser.
Barn Hill has 20 rescued macaw parrots and the macaw area is at maximum capacity. "We are now asking the public to help us in our efforts to construct this new aviary to give these birds a long, happy, and safe life at our Preserve," the preserve said on Facebook. Visit gofundme.com/barn-hill-preserves-new-freeflying-macaw-aviary to make a donation of any size. Barn Hill said donations over $100 will receive their name or business name displayed in front of the new aviary and a complimentary ticket to the spring fundraiser.
Soccer registration open
Registration is open for soccer at West Feliciana Sports Park through Jan. 21.
Registration can be made in person at the park office, 10266 West Feliciana Parkway, or online, apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec. For information, call (225) 784-8447. Registration fee is $65. A late fee will be added after Jan. 21.
Academy Practice 1 is Jan. 22. Academy Practice 2 and division of teams is Jan. 24. Practice and games start March 21.
Learn about the digital world
West Feliciana Parish is presenting "Our Digital World" at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event is for all ages and will look at the question of what to post and how it affects your identity, apps and how they look at personal information, privacy and staying safe online and use of virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa.
East Feliciana budget available
East Feliciana Parish Manager Sonya Jewell Crowe announced on Facebook that the final 2019 Annual Operating Budget is available in hard copy form for viewing during office hours. It is also available in PDF form by emailing a request to Mendy.efparish@gmail.com.