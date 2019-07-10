East Feliciana Public Schools will hold orientation sessions for students.

  • Clinton Elementary School: Aug. 1. Pre-K at 9 a.m. Kindergarten to second grade at 11 a.m. Third to fifth grades at 1 p.m. 
  • Jackson Elementary School: Aug. 8. Pre-K to fifth grade at 5 p.m.
  • Slaughter Elementary School: Aug. 8. Pre-K to sixth grade at 4:30 p.m.
  • East Feliciana Middle School: Aug. 7. Sixth and seventh grades at 5 p.m. Eighth grade at 6 p.m.
  • East Feliciana High School: July 31. Ninth to 12th grades at 1 p.m.
  • East Feliciana Enrichment Academy: Aug. 7, all grades at 5 p.m.
View comments