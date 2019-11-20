Lyman K. Fleniken, a Republican, will take his District 6 seat Jan. 13 as one of three new members of the East Feliciana Police Jury.
Fleniken defeated Michael R. Bradford, a Democrat, on Saturday. Compete but unofficial returns show that Fleniken won with 528 votes to Bradford's 419 votes.
Jurors-elect Chrissie O'Quin and Richard Oliveaux were elected Oct. 12 and jurors Louis Kent, Keith Mills, Chris Hall, Edward Brooks, Jason McCray and Michael Cheatham were reelected to their seats.
District 6 incumbent Sean Smith was defeated in the primary race in October.