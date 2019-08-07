MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual state conference and Everyday Hero Awards Banquet on Sept. 25-26 in Baton Rouge and encourages all those interested in working toward a greener, cleaner, more beautiful Louisiana to attend, a news release said.
Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations may register to attend the two-day event online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org for $135. Opportunities to exhibit are available.
Industry experts, civic officials and anti-litter advocates from across the state will present practical ways to encourage environmental stewardship.
Topics include:
- How the State Handles Roadside and Interstate Litter, by Secretary Shawn Wilson, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
- Food Matters: Empowering Communities to Tackle Food Waste, by Jane Polson, of Keep America Beautiful
- Improving City Appearance Through Green Policies and Programs, by Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, and Staci Albritton-Mitchell, City of West Monroe
- Place Matters: Neighborhood Influences on Health and Violence by Katherine Theall, professor and director of the Tulane Mary Amelia Women’s Center
- A New Twist to Traditional Litter Cleanups
The first night of the conference concludes with the Everyday Hero Awards Banquet. Visit the website to nominate someone for these awards.