Area OLLI events set
OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September.
COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker at the OLLI Coffee on Sept. 13. Grymes will review "our weather history, trends and outlook" and take questions. The coffee is from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, St. Francisville.
MUSEUM TOUR: A tour of the Angola Prison Rodeo is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Admission is $5. The deadline to register is Sept. 1 and space is limited. Attendees are to meet at the West Feliciana Library at 9:30 a.m. to carpool. After the tour, lunch will be at El Mejor in St. Francisville. Register online at online.lsu.edu/continuing-education/olli-lsu/ or call (225) 578-2500.
Garden seminar tickets on sale
A limited number of tickets are available for the Southern Garden Symposium Oct 14-15 in St. Francisville. Visit thesoutherngardensymposium.org.
Concert series returns
Vibes in the Ville returns Sept. 22 with Blu Rouge. The event is free and on the fourth Thursday of each month. Concerts start at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Parker Park in St. Francisville. Oct. 27 will be Chris LeBlanc, and Nov. 17 will be Dale Sellars & Back Roads band.
Livestock show registration open
The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers, and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com
Gospel music event will also take back prescriptions
A Prescription Take Back event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mt. Gideon Activity Center, 7386 Battle Road, Ethel. The Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Youth Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at the same time. Free food, music, games and prizes will be available.
Hunter safety class planned
A Hunter Safety Course sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sept. 25 at Jackson VFW Hall, 3699 La. 10, Jackson. Attendance is required both days. Pre-register at: louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191852. Call (225) 683-8563 with questions.
Fall rodeo tickets on sale
The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October. The gates open at 8 a.m. for craft sales and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year's rodeo events are Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at the only official rodeo ticket outlet at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Learn to break up with salt
Deadline to sign up for this round of the Break Up with Salt program is Monday, Sept. 5. Classes for the free program will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, and Oct. 3. Call (225) 635-3614 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. Register online at forms.office.com/r/mTWRREagkK.