Southeastern Louisiana University honors students distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of studies with the university's highest academic honor, the President's Medal for Academic Excellence. Honored were, from left, seated, Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; Kaisey Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; Allison Soileau, of Baton Rouge; Britt Alexander, of St. Amant; Breanna Ford, of Luling; and Tiffany Nevels, of Denham Springs; and standing, are former Louisiana House and Senate member and Southeastern Honorary Doctor of Humanities recipient Ben Nevers; President of the University of Louisiana System Jim Henderson; Brandon Richardson, of Slidell; Christian Ennis of Mandeville; Jessica Robinson of Walker; Abbey Bethel of Denham Springs; Southeastern President John L. Crain; and Louisiana Board of Regents Board Member T. Jay Seale. Not pictured: Catherine Urquhart of Metairie.