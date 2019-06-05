HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.
College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.
College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.
College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Master's degrees
Clinton: Kathryn E. Roddy, executive Master of business administration
Bachelor's degrees
Clinton: Sarah M. Bordelon, nursing; Collin W. Cashio, computer science; Mary C. Roddy, accounting
Ethel: Kayleigh M. Mobley, nursing
Jackson: Taylor L. Dupre, middle school education grades four through eight
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Bachelor's degrees
Angola: Micheala E. Thorpe, psychology
St. Francisville: Charleston L. Dixon, criminal justice; Tyreanna L. Lewis, health systems management; Hannah E. Scott, nursing; Katelyn M. Sirchia, kinesiology