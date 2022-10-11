Happy anniversary to us
The St. Francisville and the East Feliciana Watchman are celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate.
Since acquiring the two Feliciana publications, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want.
We couldn't do this every week without our readers. So, thanks to all of our readers, contributors, writers and photographers who help make this work.
Please let us know what you'd like to see in the pages of the Democrat and Watchman. Email us at extra@theadvocate.com with your suggestions.
Register to vote
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
Visit www.GeauxVote.com to register or to check your registration.
After registering, voters can download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Be aware on Cat Island
Cat Island visitors, especially the hunters, need to pay more attention in October. On Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 work will be happening around the big tree in the no-hunting zone. A bit of noise and commotion may be happening in that area so hunters may want to give a bit of extra buffer to the no-hunt zones.
The work should not restrict visits to the big tree. Just be aware of the project and give room for the work.
Slaughter Fest coming
The Slaughter Civic Club is hosting Slaughter Fall Festival, which have live music, food vendors and crafts/products, a silent auction, games and activities for kids, and more. Proceeds from the festival will fund a variety of community projects. Festival is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Town of Slaughter's Health Walk. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Library programs announced
Visit www.wfplibrary.org to see the events for October at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Author visits, grocery shopping advice, a monthly session for new parents are among the activities available.
Upcoming activities
- The Witches Ride of St. Francisville: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 13, St. Francisville Historic District
- Southern Garden Symposium: Oct. 14-15
- Vibes in the Ville: 5:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Parker Park, Chris LeBlanc
- Yellow Leaf Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29-30, Parker Park, St. Francisville
Recovery event planned
Driving into Recovery This Fall with Capital Area Human Services will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 15, at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville.
It will offer free resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment, flu and COVID vaccinations, resources for physical health and wellness and more. Limited supply of food boxes, diapers and Narcan kits available.
4-H sweet potatoes and pecans on sale
The East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale is underway.
Products offered include a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes for $25, and various pecan products: shelled halves or shelled pieces, $12 for 16 ounces; sugared, roasted, hot and spicy, or chocolate-covered are $14 for 16 ounces; shelled halves are $33 for 3 pounds; or praline crunch is $10 for 16 ounces.
For information, contact East Feliciana 4-H at (225) 683-3101 or kbanta@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Payment can be by check, money order or debit/credit cards. A fee for card use will be added. Make checks and money orders payable to East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. The deadline to order is Oct. 28. Pick up will be Nov. 16-18.
Area activities
Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.