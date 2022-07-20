William Winans Alumni Association is sponsoring a backpack give away for the students of William Winans Middle School at 8 a.m., Aug. 6, on the grounds of Winans Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Centreville, Mississippi.
Students can to meet with community leaders, ministers, school personnel, law enforcement, former students and parents in an effort to instill in them the importance of doing their very best in school both academically and socially, a news release said.
The William Winans Alumni Association is made up of former students who attended or graduated from William Winans Attendance Center/High School.
The association, in collaboration with 1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence, businesses from surrounding areas of Baton Rouge; McComb and Natchez, Mississippi; the community; and churches have joined forces to purchase book bags for at least 400 students to make this event possible, the release said.
The events theme is Taking Jesus Back To School. The goal is to have students return to school with the right attitude, a positive mind, and a desire to learn so they will represent the hands, feet and a mind of Jesus, the release said.