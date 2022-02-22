Tax help available
VITA, a United Way Collaborative, is holding an East Feliciana Income Tax Filing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2-3. It will be at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10, Jackson. The service is free but spots are limited. Make an appointment by calling 211 or visit cauw.org/vita.
Attendees must bring a photo ID for you and your spouse (the spouse must attend); Social Security cards or ITIN for every member of the household; all W-2, 1099 and 1098 forms; child care provider name, address and tax ID number; checking and savings account numbers; last year’s tax return; and any other relevant information about your income and expenses.
Boy Scout garage sale
B.S.A. Troop 51 will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Audubon gala back on calendar
A limited number of tickets are on sale for the “Audubon under the Oaks — A Bicentennial Gala,” postponed in 2021.
The Friends of Oakley will hold the event rain or shine to celebrate the John James Audubon’s time in West Feliciana 200 years ago. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Audubon State Historic Site, 1788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Tickets are $75 per person, and quantities are limited to 200 maximum. Hard-copy tickets for the gala at Audubon State Historic Site can be purchased at the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets online are at bontempstix.com and Osher Lifelong Learning at LSU.
For information, call Audubon State Historic Site at (225) 635-3739 or go to www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site.
Fly-in planned at Airpark
The Feliciana Airpark LA3 will hold its Spring Fly-in beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Activities include 11 a.m. barbecue chicken for $5, 2 p.m. first LA3 poker run at $100 a team, 6 p.m. jambalaya dinner $10, and 6:30 p.m. bonfire on the South Ramp. RV camping is available.
Vibes in the Ville set for March
Because of uncertain weather, Vibes in the Ville set Feb. 24 has been canceled. Vibes will return March 24.
Jam sessions and festival to be held in March
The sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam has been approved for March 25-26. A new arrangement and stages are planned. More food vendors will be on hand, starting on Friday as well as Saturday. Attendees are invited to bring instruments and join jam sessions. Music is expected to last until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bring chairs, coolers (adult beverages allowed) and your family.