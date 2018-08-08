CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish police jurors approved six land subdivision requests Monday, although several jurors brought up legal and ethical questions about the process.
After former Planning and Zoning Commission member Larry Hofstad warned the jury on July 2 that they and the commission were violating state law by not advertising for public hearings on subdivision requests, jurors said they would direct the commission to begin conducting advertised hearings.
But the meeting at which District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla explained the law had six subdivision proposals on its agenda, and the commission voted to recommend their approval to the Police Jury without hearings.
Jury President Louis Kent said the parish will continue to use its old rules in considering subdivisions until a special committee works out a procedure for advertising hearings on them.
The jury on July 2 returned a subdivision request by developer Tommy Dudley to the commission for further review of a servitude shown on the plat that Dudley's attorney said was included in error.
Dudley has tried to subdivide his property off La. 409 in the southeastern part of the parish since March 2015, but a district court judge and, recently, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, ruled that his first subdivision was invalid.
The courts held that the action by two planning commission members and then-Parish Manager John Rouchon to sign off on the subdivision plat was invalid because the Planning and Zoning Commission had earlier tabled the plat, rather than given it formal approval.
The plat showed eight lots accessible by a private servitude, but the parish's subdivision ordinance allows only a maximum of four, unless they are served by a public road.
The jury, when made aware of the move, rescinded the signatures of approval, setting up the court battle.
Juror Glen Kent on Monday questioned what had changed since the first plat was challenged in court, and Rouchon, who is now a commission member, said Dudley had reduced the number of lots on a private servitude to the four allowed by parish ordinance.
Former commission member Richard Howell said the private servitude actually serves five lots because it runs along a separate piece of property, but the jurors agreed with Dudley's attorney that the servitude allows the other landowners to access part of their property but their legal access is through La. 409.
Glen Kent also called for the jury's Executive Committee and D'Aquilla to consider whether an ethical problem exists because Rouchon had an "interest" in the Dudley plat because he approved the first version and testified in the court hearing that nullified it. Kent also said commission member Chip Bunch last year presented a property matter to the commission without resigning from the commission.
Kent said an Ethics Board ruling in another case involving former commission member Ed Carroll says that a member cannot merely recuse himself from acting on his own request, but must resign from the office.
Carroll agreed to pay a $1,000 fine to settle his ethics case.
Glen Kent voted against approving the six plats, including Dudley's.
In other action Monday, the jury:
- Set the 2018 property tax millages at 2.77 mills for a parishwide tax, 3 mills for the Health Unit, 2.5 mills for the library and 1.380 for Jackson.
- Heard that a company trying to sell properties seized for nonpayment of property taxes will hold a 6:30 p.m. meeting Aug. 15 to outline the steps potential buyers must follow to purchase any of the property.