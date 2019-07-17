CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, in a split vote Monday, decided it wants to hire an employee to do state-required building construction inspections, even if the person selected lacks the necessary certification for the job.
The jury said applicants who are certified through a state building inspection agency will get first priority, but jurors said if no one with the necessary credentials applies, they will consider applicants who will work toward obtaining certification.
"We should hire an employee and give them time to become certified," Juror Chris Hall said.
The person selected for the job will replace Larry Thompson, who recently retired.
Some jurors said Thompson obtained his certification while the jury was contracting with a national firm to do the inspections required by post-Hurricane Katrina legislation.
A retired building inspector is now serving on a part-time basis until the jury fills the position.
The jury advertised the vacancy, but no one with state certification responded. The jury considered contracting with Karen Dillard, a Houma inspector, who offered to do the work for $55 an hour.
A 5-4 majority said they wanted a jury employee to do the work, not a contractor, but Juror Ed Brooks accused the five of racism, as Dillard is black.
Brooks and Jason McCray voted Monday against a motion to advertise for either a certified applicant or someone willing to seek certification.
On another matter, representatives of Southern Aggregates, a company that recently opened a gravel pit off Beaver Creek Road in the northeast corner of the parish, offered to split half of the cost of replacing a bridge that gravel haulers cannot use because of its poor condition.
Kevin Black said the jury should apply for a state or federal grant to replace the bridge and use his firm's donation as a grant match.
Two residents appeared before the jury to complain about road damages caused by constant truck traffic in and out of the pit and speeding by the trucks.
Sharon Smith asked the jury to pay for damages to the undercarriage of her car that she said was caused when her vehicle bottomed out crossing a culvert the jury recently placed across Beaver Creek Road.
She said gravel trucks have displaced the gravel and fill material the jury put over the new culvert.
Smith, a St. Francisville police officer, appeared to be taken aback when Juror Dwight Hill said he felt intimidated because she appeared before the jury with a sidearm and badge. She walked away after explaining that she came to the meeting from work.
Black said the gravel trucks would go the opposite direction from Smith and the other residents' homes if the bridge were replaced.
In other action, the jury:
- Set an Aug. 19 public hearing on a proposed ordinance prepared by demographer Mike Hefner that cuts the number of voting precincts from 24 to 14, effective in 2021, and sets geographical boundaries for each. Hefner said the state is requiring the precinct changes to get ready for the 2020 census. To reapportion various election districts, the jury may have to increase the number of precincts after the census figures are released, but Hefner said he doubted the number will go back to 24.
- Adopted an ordinance setting comprehensive standards for operating ambulance services in the parish. The ordinance also authorizes the jury to enter into an exclusive contract with an ambulance provider to serve East Feliciana. Acadian Ambulance Services pushed the measure, and representatives indicated they may seek a contract.
- Declared a $400,000 surplus in the jury's Health Unit Fund and transferred that amount to the Road and Bridge Fund for an anticipated road overlay project. Hall, the Finance Committee chairman, said the project will not be undertaken until after elections for jurors are held this fall.