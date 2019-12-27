A New Year's resolution
The Democrat and Watchman could not be published each week without the help of our readers. We appreciate each submission and news tip and encourage our readers to continue sharing their news with us.
It's an easy resolution to fulfill. Please email your news tips and community news to extra@theadvocate.com or call us at (225) 388-0215 or (225) 388-0731.
We are always looking for photos and news items about interesting things going on in the parish.
My shortlist of resolutions includes contacting more clubs, schools, churches and groups to solicit news. You've been warned.
Lane plans education classes
Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, plans classes for January.
The AARP Smart Drivers Course, a classroom refresher course for drivers age 50 and older, helps drivers learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads, according to a news release.
Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates. It will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Lane Medical Plaza Conference Room; 6550 Main St., Zachary. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics Class is an overview of what to expect for expecting parents and provides what they need to know to care for their infant in the first weeks of life. It will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 in Lane Regional Medical Center's Staff Development Classroom; 6300 Main St., Zachary. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Commit to Quit is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. If you or someone you love smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit, then Commit to Quit can help people successfully kick the habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/QuitSmoking.