CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to start advertising for bids on three post-2016 flood repair projects, as soon as jury officials work out a technical detail.
Parish Emergency Manager Joseph Moreau said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is putting up the bulk of the funds to restore 127 parish gravel roads to their pre-flood conditions and to replace bridges on Carruth and John Thomas roads.
The projects are currently listed together in the parish consulting engineer's bid packets, but the jury wants to bid them separately in hopes of attracting more interest from construction companies looking to submit bids.
Bidding them as one project might discourage some smaller firms that could handle only one project, Moreau said.
Moreau also told jurors that the engineers discovered that FEMA had made a $620,000 accounting error that will increase the amount of the federal reimbursement for the flood damage projects to more than $5 million.
If the detail about dividing the work into three projects can be worked out before the jury's next meeting, Moreau and Parish Manager Sonya Crowe are authorized to begin advertising for bids, jurors said.
On another matter, the jury voted to accept the $128,741 bid of Capital Trucks for a new dump truck. All Truck Parts and Equipment Co. submitted a bid of $111,207, but jurors said the higher-priced vehicle had the heavy-duty rear end that the bid specifications included. The lower bid did not meet the rear-end specification, they said.
Crowe also reported that the inspection period for a building the jury wants to buy on St. Helena Street in Clinton for the Sheriff's Office is expiring, but the only outstanding report for the structure is an appraisal.
A structural engineer gave a favorable report on the old furniture store, Crowe said, while a termite inspection revealed an infestation that will require about $2,800 to treat.
Crowe said she is prepared to continue moving forward with the eventual purchase.