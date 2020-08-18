Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238 and the Progressive Chapter 186 Order of Eastern Star are celebrating their 50-year history of helping those in need in the Clinton area and the men who founded the group.
In May 1970, a group of men in Clinton petitioned to form Phillip’s Masonic Lodge 238. On July 1, 1970, a Warrant of Constitution was signed by Most Worshipful Grand Master T.J. Hawkins of the Most Worshipful Universal Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Shreveport, granting confirming the request.
In July 1970, a group of women in Clinton were granted the Progressive Chapter 186 Order of Eastern Star. The OES petition was signed by Grand Matron Mable H. Risner, Star of Hope Grand Chapter of Shreveport.
The first officers of Phillip’s Masonic Lodge 238 were Worshipful Master Woodrow Wilson, Senior Warden Leander McKneely, Junior Warden Frank Scott, Secretary James Guy and Treasurer Newman Jefferson. The Lodge chaplain was the Rev. T.M. Phillips, whose name serves as the lodge’s name.
Phillip’s Masonic Lodge 238 members have assisted the needy and less fortunate in the community, supplied children with backpack giveaways, supported its sister organization, Progressive Order of Eastern Star Chapter 186, and fellow-shipped with other lodges.
The lodge continues under the jurisdiction of Most Worshipful Universal Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. led by Most Worshipful Grand Master Joseph L. Thomas.
Officers are Worshipful Master Samuel Brown Jr., Senior Warden Warren Jefferson, Junior Warden Arthur Weatherspoon, Secretary Charlie Jarrell Jr., Treasurer Willie White and Chaplain the Rev. David Thomas Jr.
The Progressive Chapter OES’s original officers were: Worthy Matron Mary B. Coleman, Associate Matron Marie Quiet, Secretary Dorothy Wilson, Treasurer H. Bell, Worthy Patron Reason Davis and Associate Patron Leander McKneely.
Its members have assisted those in need in the community, spread good cheer, supported its brother organization, Phillip’s Masonic Lodge 238, and fellowshipped with other chapters.
As it marks 50 years, the current OES officers are Worthy Matron Lillie M. Brown, Associate Matron Lorraine Tapp, Secretary Brenda Matthews, Treasurer Mary J. Williams, Worthy Patron, Warren Jefferson and Associate Patron Willie White.
The group is still under the jurisdiction of Star of Hope Grand Chapter led by Most Worshipful Grand Matron Margaret Bowie-Thompson.