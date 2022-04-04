Classic cars, art and the reopening of the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders exhibitions meant a busy Saturday in Jackson.
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders reopened its facilities in Jackson Saturday. The club is open free of charge on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club is located on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum at 3406 College Street in Jackson. They operate and display indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales, and offer covered outdoor space for picnics, birthday celebrations and other group events.
The inaugural Jackson Car Show, on College Street in front of the Railroad club's facilities, drew crowds strolling through the classic cars.
Shoppers enjoyed browsing jewelry and art on display at the Jackson community arts cooperative studio and other businesses open Saturday.
For more information on the club's activities, visit www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.