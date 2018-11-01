A probe into allegations of malfeasance by the town of Clinton's leaders has expanded to the Mayor's Court, where documents show investigators are examining how the municipal court may have collected additional fees and overcharged residents.

"According to information received by investigators ... the Mayor's Court has assessed court costs in excess of those allowed by law and the Mayor's Court has improperly collected 'officer fees' in cases where there was no officer eligible to be compensated," according to a subpoena filed Oct. 25 in East Feliciana Parish. The subpoena has requested records from the Mayor's Court since 2015.

The new court filing came two weeks after Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell and Police Chief Fred Dunn were arrested on abuse of office and illegal contract allegations, stemming from an investigation into the town's contract to lease four Chevrolet Tahoes as police units. The lease led to significant debt for the town and the vehicles have since been returned because the town could not afford to pay the costs.

According to an audit report, the town leased four police vehicles in 2016 for a total obligation of $136,104. Payments last year on the Chevrolet Tahoes totaled $40,849.

Bell and Dunn signed a multi-year contract in June 2016 for the lease of four Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles. Bell signed as the lessee on behalf of the town and Dunn as the counsel for the lease, the warrants say. Dunn is not an attorney, former court filings note.

Dunn has since resigned from his position, but Bell remains in office. Both are out on bail.

The latest court filing shows the former police chief and mayor face additional problems beyond the vehicle leases.

The subpoena claims that the mayor allowed the police chief to preside over her Mayor's Court and also serve as the prosecutor. Louisiana law allows a municipality's board of alderman, at the request of the mayor, to appoint an attorney to oversee the mayor's court and act as the magistrate, and in the same way appoint one or more attorneys to act as the prosecutor. However, court records have noted that Dunn is not an attorney.

"It's really almost a separate investigation," East Feliciana Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares said of the subpoena on the Mayor's Court. "The same people but a different aspect."

Phares said investigators are "just gathering information" at this point related to the Mayor's Court.

The subpoena, filed jointly by the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and State Police, requests any fees collected by the Mayor's Court, along with a breakdown and explanation of the court costs. The records were ordered to be turned over by Nov. 5. Phares said investigators have already received some of the information they have requested, but not all.

Prior court filings indicate that investigators are also looking into Dunn's oversight of his police department's narcotics fund, and how he was spending that money.

Bell did not respond to a message left with her office. Attempts to reach Dunn, the former police chief, were unsuccessful.