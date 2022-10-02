It was a homecoming win for the Slaughter Community Charter School on Friday.
Reigning over the festivities were homecoming king Marion "Happy" Perry and queen Taiona Thompson.
The homecoming court also included seniors Erick Greenhouse, Deontae Harris, Murphie Borders and Yiya Brown; juniors Curtevius Wyre and Viola Henderson; sophomores Michael Winfrey and Alaysia Sims; freshmen Thomas Carter and Tia Perry; eighth graders Chris Sensley and Ali BeBlance; and seventh graders Kaden Fletcher and Isabella Millican.