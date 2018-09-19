Symposium to look at prisoner re-entry
The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation is hosting its Biennial Symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Receiving Center, Angola Museum, 17544 Tunica Trace (La. 66), Angola.
The event will feature a tour of the penitentiary's court-ordered Re-Entry Program in the morning and panel discussions by statewide re-entry specialists in the afternoon. Discussions about Louisiana's Re-Entry Program will focus on community, offender and victim's perspectives.
The admission fee is $10, which includes lunch. RSVP by calling the museum at (225) 655-2592 or email the director, Jacl Vannoy, at angolamuseum@angolamuseum.org.
Local stories written
On Oct. 1-5, award-winning writer and sports columnist John Dean Adams will be signing his book "Carry On Like You Live," a compilation of hometown memories from Clinton. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Adams will be at The Red Boot on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Johnny B's on Tuesday and Thursday. For information call or text (225) 235-3785.
Church homecoming
Jackson United Methodist Church is holding a homecoming Sept. 23. A time for coffee and visiting will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m. and a meal.
Cross-country festival
The Battlefield Cross Country Festival, presented by the Louisiana Marathon, is Sept. 22 at Port Hudson Historic Site. Races for middle school and high school teams are planned, as well as a public running event on the same course as the middle schoolers. The public race is a fundraiser for the participating schools. Anyone can run the public race for $25, and $10 will be given to the school of the runner's choice. Visit sportsbr.org/battlefield for information and to register.
Pink bake sale
West Feliciana Hospital is hosting a Paint the Town Pink Bake Sale at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Audubon Market. All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge.
Blue sports support
The West Feliciana Royal Blue Club is offering family memberships that include shirts, game passes and parking. Visit West Fel Royal Blue Club on Facebook for information.
Service club information
Want to help with service projects in West Feliciana? The LSU AgCenter is looking for members for the Volunteers for Family and Community club. An informational meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.