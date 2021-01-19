CLINTON — The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District, which includes East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes, is seeking landowners who may benefit from the resources offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Those services include many conservation technical assistance programs and activities such as conservation of private grazing land, conversation reserve program (administered by the USDA's Farm Service Agency program), conservation technical assistance, grazing lands conservation initiative and state technical committee.
Programs may incorporate wetlands and erosion prevention services, pond boring, cattle, conservation of wetlands and other aspects of farming and land conservation.
Feliciana SWCD works closely under the auspices of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture's Office of Soil and Water Conservation, according to a news release. It is one of 44 soil and water conservation districts in Louisiana.
Conservation districts are local units of state government that can enter private property at a landowner's request to plan and/or construct various conservation systems. It is funded by the Louisiana Legislature and through self-generated income. The district is assisted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Feliciana office is at 9752 Plank Road, Clinton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments can be made by telephone at (225) 683-5946, ext. 3 or email arlene.culpepper@la.nacdnet.net.
Contact the Feliciana district and local Natural Resources Conservation Service office to learn what is available to you. The district also holds monthly meetings, a way to network and interact with other farmers and landowners and learn about programs and available services while expressing concerns and providing input.
Feliciana SWCD is on Facebook as @FelicianaSWCD. Visit www.facebook.com/Feliciana-SWCD-104455421624383.