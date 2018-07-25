CLINTON — East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Carlos Sam received high marks on the district’s Superintendent Evaluation as a result of significant progress being made throughout the system under his leadership.
He recently completed his third year as superintendent of East Feliciana Public Schools, according to a news release. During that time, his performance has been deemed to have an “outstanding impact” on the progress and well-being of the parish’s school system, according to the evaluation results, which were announced at the June school board meeting.
The superintendent evaluation noted Sam was graded for his relationship with the school board and community, his relationship with staff and personnel, his education leadership, business and professional management skills and professional development efforts. All categories received high marks. He received an accumulative 3.2 out of a 4.0 scale on the 2017-18 evaluation, according to the release. Sam earned an accumulative 3.5 out of 4.0 scale on the 2016-17 evaluation.
“I am honored to have received a strong vote of confidence and support for the work that’s being done,” Sam said. “I am fortunate to have a team of dedicated and passionate educational leaders who work with me each day to make a positive impact throughout our district.
“We are being innovative and resourceful in advancing learning at every level, and we’re making progress,” he said. “The key will be for us to stay the course and implement effective strategies in every grade, at every campus, for every child.”
Some of the results under Sam’s leadership include higher graduation rates, an increase in credentialed diplomas and improved ACT scores. He also is providing better opportunities for students to connect to careers, stronger partnerships with area colleges, and he led efforts to make significant investments in school facilities.
The Louisiana Department of Education reported in May 2017 that East Feliciana Public Schools is outpacing the state’s improvement in graduating students on time. The most recent report showed 88.8 percent of students graduated East Feliciana High School in 2016-17, while 81.6 of the students in that same class graduate from Slaughter High School. Those graduation rates well exceed the state’s average graduation rate of 78.1.
The district reported 27.3 percent of those 2017 graduates earned credentialed diplomas, compared to 22.6 percent the previous year. Only 4 percent of district graduates had earned credentialed diplomas by May 2015.
During this same time, East Feliciana Public Schools recorded the state’s highest growth for student performance on the ACT, which is one of the nation’s leading indicators of college readiness. East Feliciana High School students increased their overall ACT performance by 30 points on the state’s scoring matrix, while Slaughter Community Charter School students increased their performance by 31 points on the matrix. The district’s average ACT composite score for 2017 was 19.2 — up more than a full point from the previous year’s composite average of 18.1.
Under Sam’s leadership, the district now sponsors an annual “Find A Future” Career Fair for high school sophomores in an eight-parish area. Businesses throughout the region come to Clinton to meet with students and share opportunities for employment.
Last year, Sam led efforts for East Feliciana High School to partner with Baton Rouge Community College’s Upward Bound Program to help students who come from homes without a college education to attend one of their campuses after graduation. Sam is expanding the district’s efforts in this area by also partnering with Southern University this school year.
Sam is credited with working with district leaders to invest $4 million in new lighting, improved heating and air conditioning systems, better water conservation programs and waste disposal systems throughout the district, thereby improving learning environments for students, according to the release. The funding for the improvements was gained through savings from improved energy efficiency measures.
Sam recently was selected to serve on a national advisory committee to help develop tests that measure the academic skills and subject-specific content knowledge needed to be a certified school superintendent. He was one of 12 leaders in the nation selected for the task.