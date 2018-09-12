The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 16-29:
Aug. 18
Shoemake, William G.: 49, 4825 Reily Road, Tunica, fugitive East Baton Rouge Parish.
Aug. 19
Corner, Perrika M.: 24, 1822 Laurel St., New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute Xanax.
Jones, Darryl A.: 37, 2712 Lark St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Perkins, Kendralyn D.: 21, 3300 Preston Blvd., New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Aug. 20
Jackson, Donald L.: 21, 1216 E. Holly St., Gloster, Mississippi, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
McElwee, Clydarean M.: 18, 9327 Cedar Court, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, careless operation.
Aug. 21
Coates, Jason J.: 33, 7150 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrant/simple battery.
Perez, Antonio P.: 44, 16322 Dutton Trace Lane, Houston, Texas, simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband, open container, U.S. immigration warrant.
Aug. 23
Martin, Roderick L.: 27, 10440 La. 965, St. Francisville, no light illuminating license plate, trim around license plate restrictions, revoked license plate, possession of ecstasy.
Aug. 24
Dunaway, Kyle W.: 29, 8736 Island Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Turner, Tiron J.: 24, 7418 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, parole violator.
Aug. 25
McCurtain, Teresa J.: 41, 7935 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.
Aug. 26
Boyance Jr., Jude G.: 24, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Aug. 27
Doss, Cynthia M.: 44, 294 Fourth Street, Roxie, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Irvine, Wesley C.: 29, 11208 La. 61, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Aug. 28
Ebbs, Edward D.: 41, 8586 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, simple battery.