An Advanced Boy Scout Search and Rescue event was held Friday through Sunday at Avondale Scout Ranch.
The event was limited to 150 Scouts and hosted by the Louisiana Search and Rescue dog team.
Search and rescue scenarios — live searches, line searches, grid searches — were run throughout the day. The mock scenarios of realistic settings were designed to train Scouts. A night search was performed. Some searches were scheduled to have ground and air support.
LaSAR had its roots in late 1989. After months of research and development to put together a solid training program, the first dog began training with its owner/handler in March 1990. LaSAR is available to local, state and federal agencies on a 24-hour basis at no cost to the agency or family. Teams (a dog and its owner-handler) are tested and must pass strict national certification standards before being allowed to respond to a call out.
Teams are certified in one or more of the following disciplines: wilderness, water, building, cadaver, disaster and urban capabilities. Dogs are trained to identify human scent and have the ability to discriminate one human scent from another.