Jackson Elementary School hosted a visitor at its schoolwide morning meeting on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Rep. Roy Daryl Adams encouraged students to work hard and pursue their dreams, explained his job as a state representative, and presented the school with a United States flag that flew over the Louisiana State Capitol to fly outside the schoolhouse. Receiving the flag on behalf of the school are third-graders Kolston Harrell, Kelsey Soileau and Reina Orellana. Third-graders will study Louisiana history this year.