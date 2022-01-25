Event calendar starting to fill
Spring is normally full of activities in the Felicianas and announcements are being made about annual gatherings. Watch for the dates as well as any postponements and cancellations because of weather or COVID-19.
Parade this Saturday
The 17th annual Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade starts at noon Saturday, Jan. 29, in downtown Clinton. Bring lawn chairs. Lineup is at East Feliciana Middle. Vendors are welcome for a fee. For information, visit www.facebook.com/Feliciana-Family-Friends-194181847266539 to see a list of names and numbers to contact.
No Vibes until March
Because of uncertain weather, Vibes in the Ville set for Jan. 27 and Feb. 24 have been canceled. Vibes will return March 24.
Uncorked coming
West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce Uncorked Food and Wine Showcase has been set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Sample food, wine, cocktails and liqueur from the area.
Tickets $60 a person at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles. Purchase at https://bit.ly/Uncorked22
Jam sessions and festival to be held in March
The sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam has been approved for March 25-26. A new arrangement and stages are planned. More food vendors will be on hand, starting on Friday as well as Saturday. Attendees are invited to bring instruments and join jam sessions. Music is expected to last until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bring chairs, coolers (adult beverages allowed) and your family.
Clinton market coming up
Clinton Community Market begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 5 at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse on St. Helena Street. Vendors will offer a variety of goods, which include handcrafted jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, artwork, handcrafted wooden bowls as well as furniture, fresh produce, baked goods and collectibles. The Cruisin to Clinton car show will be held. Future markets are planned for March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
East Feliciana COA closed, transportation available
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed until further notice due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana.
Transportation is being provided Monday through Friday to residents of the parish of any age for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.
Save the date
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" reenactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2hnbfk.