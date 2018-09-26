The following programs will be offered in October by Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Baby Lane Remembers: A pregnancy and infant loss ceremony for parents, family, friends and professionals who have been affected by perinatal loss, such as miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS and the death of a newborn will be at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Fitness Trail behind Lane Regional Medical Center. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Lane Auxiliary’s $5 Jewelry Sale: The Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale will have a variety of jewelry and accessories for men, women and children, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets, watches and more. Everything is $5. Cash and credit/debit cards accepted. The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-4309 for information.
Blood Drive: Consider donating blood between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
Lane RMC Foundation’s 5th annual Code Red Chili Cook-Off: Judges will determine winners for Best Chili, Best Salsa and Best Decorated Tent, while patrons decide who receives the coveted People’s Choice Award. A $10 wristband will allow tastings of all the chili and salsa competition entries. Parking and Admission to this day full of music, food and games are free. The cook-off is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Pointe at Americana, 1250 Meeting St. Zachary. Call (225) 658-6699 for information.
“Commit to Quit” Tobacco Cessation Group: A smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South can help someone who smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit. For information, call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking.