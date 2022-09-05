Friday saw the regular season get underway for many football teams across the state, with the biggest matchup in the Felicianas undoubtedly between the West Feliciana Saints and East Feliciana Tigers.
The Saints won the battle of the Felicianas 58-14.
Things got off to a relatively slow start in Friday’s season opener, but it did not stay that way for long. West Feliciana struck first, punching the ball in for a touchdown from the goal line. With a successful PAT attempt, the Saints were up 7-0 over the Tigers.
The West Feliciana defense then forced a punt from East Feliciana on the following drive, leaving the offense to pick back up around midfield. That is when the Saints really opened up the scoring. A couple plays later, star quarterback Joel Rogers tore off a nearly 50-yard run for his first touchdown of the season. A successful two-point conversion, also completed by Rogers, left the score at 15-0 in favor of West Feliciana.
On the subsequent kickoff, the East Feliciana returner was unable to control the ball and West Feliciana capitalized. With possession inside the East Feliciana redzone, the result was academic. Rogers struck again, completing a touchdown pass. Another successful PAT made the score 22-0 near the end of the first quarter.
East Feliciana provided a quick answer that time, scoring a quick touchdown and two-point conversion in the waning seconds of the first quarter to make the score 22-8. They were unable to capitalize on that momentum, however, as West Feliciana scored two more times in the first half. The Saints went into halftime up 36-8 over the Tigers, and it was all but over from there.
West Feliciana opened the 2022 season with a hugely important win. We will see if they can keep the good times rolling Friday as they take on Central High School at home.
For East Feliciana, it is a disappointing start, but not one it can’t come back from. The Tigers will also be back in action Friday as they go on the road to take on East Iberville High of St. Gabriel.
More football
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the Silliman Wildcats suffered a loss at home, falling to Parklane Academy 33-0. The 1-2 Wildcats will look to get back to their winning ways Friday as they go back on the road to take on Central Hinds Academy.
Finally, Slaughter Community Charter started its season off with a win. It defeated East Iberville 36-34 in what was a close and hotly contested game. It will be back in action and looking for win No. 2 this week as it open up its home schedule, hosting Varnado High School in a nondistrict matchup.