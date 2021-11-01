Area programs honor veterans
St. Francisville
The West Feliciana Parish school system's annual Veterans Day program starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. in the Saints Stadium, so we can follow safety protocols.
Social distancing will be practiced when seating veterans, guests and students, a news release said.
Veterans, their family members, and residents are invited to attend as veterans of each branch of service will be honored.
Students from every school in the parish will participate in the program. Guest speaker will be West Feliciana’s own Jim Carroll, former teacher, principal and supervisor of West Feliciana Parish Schools and retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Air Force.
If case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the West Feliciana Middle School gym.
For Information, call Abby Cochran at (225) 635-3891.
Clinton
The 2021 Veterans Day Program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Cemetery, La. 10E in Clinton. It's the 25th event sponsored by the Alexander Stirling Chapter of DAR.
Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and American flags.
Norwood
Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood, will be hosting a Veteran's Day Program on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend to honor the attendees. The Rev. Jesse Williams is pastor.
Early voting under way
Election delayed
Early voting continues through Saturday for the Oct. 9 at local registrar of voters offices.
Help Terrebonne students
The East Feliciana 4-H is collecting school supplies to help children in Terrebonne Parish. Items will be accepted until Nov. 12. Visit facebook.com/EASTFELICIANA4H for a list of items sought.
Rubber Duck Derby for Scholarships
The West Feliciana Chamber will hold the first Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser for scholarships for high school graduates at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the West Feliciana Sports Park Pond. Numbered raffle tickets will coordinate with rubber ducks that will be launched into the pond where the Fire Department will spray the ducks to the other side for a chance to win prizes.
First place wins diamond stud earrings, second place wins $1,000, third place wins a 50-inch smart TV, and fourth place is a crawfish pot and burner. Smaller prizes are available as well. Tickets are $10, available at rubberduckderby.vraffle.org. Winners do not have to be present.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.