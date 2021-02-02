During December, the East Feliciana Parish 4-H held workshops for area children. The Livestock Showmanship Clinic was Dec. 19 at the Clinton Arena and the Holiday Sewing Workshop was Dec. 21.
The livestock showmanship clinic allowed youth to learn from senior-level exhibitors what judges are looking for during showmanship drives as well as how to show their livestock appropriately.
In the sewing workshop, youth learned the basic parts of a sewing machine, how to use the machine, and how to hand-sew buttons. Attendees made stockings they were able to take home and made blankets donated to the Dixon Correctional Institute Pen Pals program and pillows donated to Grace Health and Rehab in Slaughter.