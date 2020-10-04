As we begin to return to normalcy, high school sports are back on track and firing on all cylinders all over the Felicianas. Last week was a big one opening for football teams across not only the parish, but the state, as the regular season finally kicked off for LHSAA member schools.
First, Friday night saw the West Feliciana High School football team get off to a roaring start under new head coach Hudson Fuller. The Saints fought tooth and nail with the Eagles of Live Oak High School to start the season with a win.
The final score in that Saints win was 32-26. They will get back to business Friday, this time against Baker High School in an away game. They will finally be able to play at home in two weeks-time, Oct. 16, against Brusly.
East Feliciana drops opener to Kentwood
Over the parish line, East Feliciana High School also picked up things where they left off with their new head coach, Darius Matthews. Unfortunately, the Tigers could not pick up the win at home, losing a tough game to Kentwood High School by a score of 39-22.
Their season continues Friday against Westlake High School. That game will be at Westlake High School, marking the Tigers’ first away game of the season.
Slaughter Charter loses to Ascension Catholic
Elsewhere in the parish, Slaughter Community Charter School also opened their 2020 football season with a loss. The Knights played hard, but dropped a game to the Ascension Catholic School, 35-6.
The Knights are back in action this upcoming week as well, taking on Varnado High School on the road. That game will be on Friday.
Silliman softball on a hot run
Finally, we go to the Silliman Institute. Football, however, is not the main story out of the school this week. The Lady Wildcats softball team has been on a hot run as of late, and continued that good run of performance this past weekend, going 2-1 in the state tournament held in Magee, Mississippi. This comes just a few days after they finished second in the South State tournament. The Lady Wildcats will return to Magee Oct. 5 in a quest to win the state tournament.
In football news, the Silliman football team is well into its 2020 season, despite multiple complications related to COVID-19 in the beginning of the season. They traveled to Vicksburg this past weekend to take on the St. Aloysius Flashes. It was a tough game for the Wildcats, as they could not seem to get anything going on offense.
The Wildcats lost that game, 38-0, but will look to rebound and get back to some winning ways Friday at home against Bowling Green High School.