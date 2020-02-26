Souper Bowl of Caring is a program across the nation working to fight hunger and poverty the same day as the Super Bowl football game.
As the different churches in the Jackson area huddled up their congregations they led their food bank, Helping in His Name, to victory in the Souper Bowl of Caring.
The Knights of Columbus from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ethel Baptist, Trinity Baptist, 2nd Baptist of Jackson and Jackson United Methodist donated $1,750 and 550 pounds of food to the local food bank.
Boy Scout Troop 51 donated over 350 pounds of turnip roots. They harvested a turnip plot donated by their Scoutmaster Kevin Tomb, cut off the roots, boxed them and brought them to the food bank.