Boy Scout Troop 51 donated over 350 pounds of turnip roots to the Helping in His Name Food Bank of Jackson. The Scouts harvested a turnip plot donated by their scoutmaster, Kevin Tomb, cut off the roots, boxed them and brought them to the food bank. Participating are Brian Hunt, Christopher Gorman, Jake Norsworthy, Jacob Rome (purple shirt), Will Blanchard and Wyatt Woods. Not pictured are Phillip Nason and James Delatte.