Jonathan Loveall has announced his plan to run as a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives from District 62. The district includes most of East Feliciana Parish, most of West Feliciana Parish and the northern portion of Zachary.
For the past decade, Loveall has worked as a public school teacher and administrator in East Feliciana Parish. He said, as he has watched families in his community work only to struggle to make ends meet, he has become frustrated with a legislature that too often has been more interested in proving political points than in helping working families.
“Every day, the people of District 62 work hard and make things work. We deserve a state government that works hard for us,” Loveall observes. “As an assistant principal, it’s my job every day to solve problems. From increasing the minimum wage so workers can support their families and invest in our communities to ensuring that the state of Louisiana pays its fair share of taxes as a property owner to support our local schools and infrastructure, I want to help create solutions for the families of District 62.”
A resident of Clinton, Loveall is a National Board Certified Teacher who received a master’s degree in educational leadership from LSU. As a doctoral student at Southeastern Louisiana University, his research has been published in Research Issues in Contemporary Education. He is a member of Clinton Presbyterian Church, the East Feliciana Democratic Party and the Louisiana Association of Educators.
“Hard work, kindness, and smart policy are the keys to solving problems,” Loveall said. “I’m excited to listen to the perspective of folks from across District 62 as we work to build a more just, equitable, and economically vibrant Louisiana for all families.”
To contact Loveall, visit facebook.com/jonathanloveall62. The primary election is Feb. 23.