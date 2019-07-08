Former Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn was storing stolen construction equipment in his backyard last week, leading to his arrest on July 4, according to State Police documents.
Dunn, 52, faces one count of felony possession of stolen things.
The owner of GW Oliver Construction in Baton Rouge reported an excavator stolen from his business on July 4, according to State Police documents.
An investigator received information that the excavator was found on a flatbed trailer on Highway 961 in Clinton, which is Dunn's home, the State Police report states. Dunn returned home while the investigator was there and claimed he was storing the equipment for a friend who had moved it to his backyard the previous night, the report says.
Dunn told investigators he woke Thursday to find the excavator still at his home and "felt something wasn't quite right" so called his friend to move it, but that he hadn't gotten there yet.
He said he didn't call police because he just wanted the equipment gone from his property, the report states.
Dunn resigned from his police chief position in October, when he was arrested on malfeasance allegations. He would be arrested a second time in November for similar allegations.
In both cases he's accused of misappropriating town funds, in one instance allegedly signing as the town's counsel to lease four new police vehicles and in the other using the department's narcotics account to pay for multiple personal bills such as his child's tuition.
In the police vehicle case, Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell is also charged. A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in their ongoing malfeasance cases, and the Attorney General's Office has taken over prosecution.