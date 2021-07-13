A few Audubon bicentennial gala tickets
The Friends of Oakley’s “Audubon under the Oaks” has limited tickets available. The celebration is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. The elegant evening will feature Louisiana cuisine and other refreshments in the shadow of Oakley house in celebration of the bicentennial of John James Audubon’s visit to the Felicianas.
Participants will also enjoy music, be able to view rooms in Oakley house, including Audubon’s room, and see dramatic portrayals of Audubon and others related to his life here. Attendees are invited to dress in Jane Austen-period attire, if they wish.
Tickets are $75 per person, and quantities are limited (200 maximum). Hard-copy tickets are available at Audubon State Historic Site; the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets are also available online at bontempstix.com.
Be Royal Blue
The Royal Blue Club is a booster program that provides funding for West Feliciana High School athletics. As part of this year’s annual campaign, several sponsorship levels are available. Visit https://tinyurl.com/sajvzrwx to see them.
Benefits include season passes for all Saints home games (all sports), preferred parking at varsity football games, Saints fan gear, and public recognition/advertising for corporate sponsorships.
To become an active member of the Royal Blue Club Committee, contact genres@wfpsb.org.
To be included in permanent annual signage at athletic venues and in the 2021 Fall athletic program responded by Aug. 20.
Election Qualifying open
Qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is open Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16. In East Feliciana, the election will include Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3.
Feliciana Forestry meeting planned
The Feliciana Forestry Association will host an educational meeting at 7 p.m., July 27, at the Silliman Auditorium, 10830 Bank Street, Clinton.
This meeting is open to the entire community. There will be an opportunity for guests to join the Feliciana Forestry Association at the meeting.
RSVP by July 20 to Kayla Banta at the East Feliciana LSU AgCenter Extension Office at (225) 683-3101 or to jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.
On the agenda:
- Willis Pond Solar Farm (Blairstown): Scott Yarborough, consultant for Ecoplexus Solar Solutions
- Forest Economic Development: Russell Richardson, senior vie president of business development at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Logging, Severance Taxes, and Parish Roads: Kenny Havard, parish president, West Feliciana Parish
COA lunch returns in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Council on Aging reopened July 6 to serve lunch. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and it will be serving lunch for seniors ages 60 and older Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees should call the office at (225) 683-9862 the day before they plan to come so a meal will be reserved for them. Meals have to be ordered the day before.
Transportation is still being provided to all residents of East Feliciana for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge.
Railroad club reopens its facility
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders has reopened. The club is on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. The club operates indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales, and is open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., always free.
Covered outdoor picnic facilities are available, and the club hosts birthday parties, family reunions and other group events, again without charge. For information, call (225) 634-3473, or check the club’s website at www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.