The true heat of the high school football season is here, finally. With only a few weeks left to go, the football programs in the Feliciana are gearing up for a final playoff push.
Before we get into this upcoming Friday’s matchups, Silliman Institute finished its season this Saturday with an unfortunate loss to the Copiah Academy.
Slaughter Community Charter School had its homecoming game postponed to Saturday afternoon, but took total advantage of the delay. They smashed Thrive Academy 60-0. The Knights will return to action Friday on the road against rival Central Private School.
On the eve of Halloween, the West Feliciana Saints will go back on the road to take on the Panthers of Glen Oaks. The Saints were scheduled to play Friday, but had to move the game to Saturday due to inclement weather. The Saints lost 27-45
Finally, East Feliciana High School will play this Halloween eve at home against Capitol High School. The Tigers' Friday night game against Port Allen was rescheduled to Saturday after heavy thunderstorms rolled through the area. The Tigers lost 34-6.