Lane Regional Medical Center has several regular support groups and other events meeting in June at 6300 Main St., Zachary.
- The Grief Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Friday. It is a monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. It meets the first Friday of every month. For information, call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
- Free skin cancer screenings and colorectal cancer screenings are being offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 by Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Suite A, Zachary. The skin cancer examinations will be conducted by experienced providers, and colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for the public to pick up and use at home. Results will be mailed to participants. Walk-ins welcome; appointments are not required. Call (225) 215-1234 for information.
- Walk With a Doc is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 19. The walking program is for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. Walk at your own pace, and ask questions of local podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow at Regional Veterans Park on the fitness trail on Lane’s campus. No registration required. Call (225) 754-8888 for information.
- The Amputee Support Group will meet at noon June 27. The bimonthly support group provides amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Lunch is provided, and registration is preferred. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
- The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets at 2 p.m. June 28. The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. It meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636 for information.
- “Commit to Quit” is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. If you or someone you love smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit, then Commit to Quit can help. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking.