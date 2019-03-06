In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, join local gastroenterologist Dr. Krunal Patel for a discussion about the most common digestive and gastrointestinal disorders, available treatment options, and why it is important to get screened for colorectal cancer.
The lunch is at noon March 14 at the Lane Regional Medical Center Staff Development Classroom. Registration is requested by calling (225) 658-4587.
The most common symptoms to be discussed include frequent heartburn, acid reflux, abdominal pain, diarrhea, incontinence, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids and more.