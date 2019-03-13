The pilgrimage and more activities
The Audubon Pilgrimage runs Friday through Sunday in St. Francisville. In addition to home tours, many other activities are available. Among them is an exhibit of the works of Charles and Vera Reinike. The couple owned the Reinike Academy of Arts in New Orleans in the 1930s and '40s. The school moved to St. Francisville during the summers at "Audubon Woods" and provided room and board for New Orleans students. The exhibit is at Market Hall.
For information, visit, westfelicianahistory.org/pilgrimage.html
High water
Remember the river is high along area rivers. This means many roads and walking trails are closed. This includes places like Port Hudson State Historic Site. Check before you head out.
Lane plans blood drive
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 22. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 658-4574.
Other events at Lane
- The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale is March 28-29 in the Staff Development Classroom on the first floor of the hospital from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call the hospital gift shop at (225) 658-4309.
- Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary will distribute free EZ Detect test kits during March. Stop by between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For information, call (225) 658-6780.
Respite night helps families with special needs
A Special Blessing Respite Night is planned for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Zachary, 4200 Main St. The free event is for special needs children and their siblings as well as adults with special needs. The night includes arts and crafts, recreation, sports, fellowship, devotionals, prayer, song and dance, and more.
Contact Charlotte Bergeron at charlotte.bergeron@ymail.com or (225) 719-3904 by Monday to reserve a spot. Visit fbcz.org for information. The church Special Needs Ministry Team and other volunteers will be responsible for attendees and medical personnel will be on hand.
Reunion set
The East Feliciana Parish Tourism Facebook page announced the McKowen Reunion is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the old high school gym in Jackson. The announcement said no invitations will be sent and asks the message be passed on.
Plant swamp
The Ladies' Altar Society at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church will hold a plant swap from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday in the church parking lot on Liberty Highway, Clinton. Plants must be labeled but do not have to be in containers. Bring the number of plants you want to swap to bring home, for example, if you bring three plants, you can take three plants. Call (225) 235-3785 for information.
Group offers teacher grants, student scholarships
The West Feliciana Education Foundation is offering its 2019 Grants for Innovative Teaching and its annual scholarship for seniors. Deadline for educator applications is Friday. Deadline for scholarships is April 18. Visit westfelicianaeducationfoundation.wildapricot.org for information and applications on both.
Fish for Fridays
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7856 weekly Lenten Fish Fry runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 11485 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville.
The proceeds from the dinners fund religious and charitable programs. The dinners are $9, including fried or grilled catfish, potato salad or fries, coleslaw, bread, a drink and dessert for dine-in (up the hill) or takeout (down the hill).
Civil War Symposium
The third annual Baton Rouge Civil War Symposium is April 5-7 at the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, 5550 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. The event includes a special tour of Port Hudson, which allows access to land not a part of the state historic site. Early bird pricing ends Friday. Visit brcwrt.com/2019-symposium.html for details.
Annual antique show
The 54th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show is March 29-31 in downtown Jackson. Antiques and collectibles; art from regional artists and craftsman; lunch; and dessert will be on sale. Visit jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com for information. The $10 entrance fee is good for all three days.
Have fun at Judson
The Judson Retreat Center, 10330 Peterson Road, St. Francisville, is holding a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. Families can participate in camp activities, including games, horseback riding, food and other activities. Parents can register their children for camp during the event. The event is $5 per person with a maximum for $20 for a family.
School bond election meetings
The West Feliciana Parish school system will host two parent/community meetings about a bond proposal to build a new elementary school and a freshman academy. The meetings are both from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. One is March 25 at West Feliciana Middle, and the second is April 29 at Bains Elementary.