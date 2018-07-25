CLINTON — East Feliciana Public Schools is offering students entering grades K-12 an opportunity to acclimate and get a jumpstart on their school year, beginning July 25.
The system is sponsoring the Summer Opportunity for Academic Readiness program, which offers students an opportunity to come to their school campuses prior to the start of the regular school year to work with teachers on course material.
The daily sessions, which started Wednesday, July 26, are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day through Aug. 2 and include a variety of learning opportunities designed specifically for those students choosing to participate.
“We know that the start of school can be a challenging time for some students who are acclimating to new surroundings and expectations. And it’s typical that most students need some refreshers to recall the material they learned the prior year. This program gives our students to get up to speed before the first day of school,” Superintendent Carlos Sam said.
Sam noted that free bus transportation will be made available to students wishing to attend the SOAR program. He noted, however, that meal services will not be provided, although students are welcome to bring snacks to enjoy during breaks.
Sam said the school system plans to send registration information to parents of all registered students through the district’s EFPS mobile app and automated phone services. Parents wanting more information about SOAR can call their child’s school.
The first regular day of classes for students will be Aug. 8. All teachers and staff will report to their schools Aug. 3 to prepare their classrooms and to participate in learning development workshops.