Fred Dunn, the former Clinton police chief who has twice been arrested on malfeasance counts, was booked into jail Thursday on a count of possession of stolen goods.

State Police are releasing few details about the nature of the alleged offense, but spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the allegations against Dunn at this early stage of investigation seemed to be personal, as opposed to related to the town's operations.

Clinton officials chide mayor over 'a struggle to get information' about town's money crunch CLINTON — Clinton Mayor Lori Bell's arrest Nov. 15 on counts of theft and malfeasance in office adds to a long list of issues facing the small town.

Dunn has not served as the East Feliciana Parish town's police chief since October, when he resigned following his arrest on malfeasance allegations.

In that arrest, he and Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell were accused of inappropriately entering into a contract to lease four police vehicles, a financial move that left the town in significant debt. Court documents say Dunn signed as the town's counsel in the lease agreement, which he later said was a mistake because he didn't know what he was signing.

Dunn was arrested again in November, that time accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the Police Department's narcotics fund to funnel to his church and child's tuition. Investigators say among the fraudulent checks were a $3,558 donation to the Charity Christian Center in Baton Rouge for its book sack and bicycle giveaway, and $400 on food for the Flowers' Solutions Academy in Clinton. The school's operator told investigators at the time that Dunn volunteered to buy lunch for the school's students one day a week in the 2014-15 school year.

Another check, totaling $2,000, was used to buy a tent and banner adorned with Bell's name, reports say. Bell also was arrested for her role in allegedly misusing those funds.

Dunn was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on Thursday afternoon, but booking information was not immediately available. Court documents show Dunn's malfeasance cases are ongoing in East Feliciana Parish court.