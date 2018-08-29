A relatively small number of archbishops preside over archdioceses and the more than 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, so one might not expect a visit from an archbishop to a town of 16,000. Archbishop Bernardito C. Auza had many items on his agenda — advocating for human rights, fighting human trafficking, observing the Assumption of Mary — but first, he was keeping a promise.
The Rev. Jeff Bayhi and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church hosted a conference on the rising problem of human trafficking in May 2017. Auza, a Vatican representative to the United Nations, was scheduled to address the conference on U.N. efforts to fight human trafficking but had to cancel just weeks before.
“Three weeks before the conference, I was asked to go to Rome for a conference for a working group that I am a part of,” Auza said. “I sent one of my assistants to the conference to deliver my talk, and I promised Father Jeff that I would pay for this absence and said I would come another time.”
Pope Francis' vision of mercy for victims of human trafficking came to life in the area in early 2017 when a new home, the Metanoia Manor, was dedicated to foster teens who are victims of this modern-day slavery.
"When the pope sends someone to Baton Rouge ... people (can no longer) turn a blind eye to human trafficking," said Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and founder of the nonprofit Metanoia, which funded the new 12,000-square-foot home.
Four nuns from the Hospitaller Sisters of Mercy, based in New Jersey, work and live in the home with up to 16 young survivors of human trafficking. The Metanoia nuns are trained nurses and social workers.
The Metanoia mission was off to an impressive start, but Auza never forgot his promise to make a personal visit. While looking into Bayhi’s parish, he noticed that one of churches was Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton. He then checked his calendar and realized that he would be free during the Holy Day of Obligation that observes the Assumption of Mary and he made plans to visit Zachary and Clinton during the Feast of the Assumption of Mary.
“This is the only week that I am not traveling, and I have no commitments in New York, so this was a good time for me to come,” Auza said. “I had the occasion to celebrate with the community, and at the same time, I had lunch with the governor (John Bel Edwards) ... and we talked about the human trafficking initiatives. I talked to the governor and his wife, Donna, and I updated them on how the issue is being treated by the United Nations and in the Catholic Church in many parts of the world.”
The archbishop also visited Metanoia Manor and four survivors rescued from human trafficking. The $1.75 million two-story home includes a large kitchen with two refrigerators, a long dining room table that seats more than 20, multiple meeting and sitting areas, 20 bedrooms each with an individual bathroom upstairs and outdoor space. It will be a place where the residents can receive counseling, life skills training, schooling and therapy, with the goal of a transition back into the community, the church said.
Auza addressed parishioners in Clinton and Zachary on Aug. 14-15 during Holy Day of Obligation for the Assumption of Mary. The Aug. 15 service in Zachary was followed by the Feast of Assumption of Mary held in the fellowship hall.
Auza, a Filipino-born Roman Catholic archbishop, is the permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. Auza is an apostolic nuncio, an ecclesiastical diplomat, serving as an envoy or a permanent diplomatic representative of the Holy See to a state or to an international organization. A nuncio is usually an archbishop.
The diplomatic mission from the Vatican does not have voting status by choice, but it is involved in human rights and the furthering of global peace. “So many of the priorities and social missions of the Vatican really dovetail with the priorities of the United Nations,” Auza said. “We know the pillars of the United Nations from its charter and the preamble: The struggle for peace is followed by efforts to spare us from the scourge of war and then you have the protection of human rights.”
Auza said U.N. initiatives “dovetails very well with what we call our Social Doctrine, our teaching and our social issues,” but priorities have changed according to the demands of the times. The environment, for example, has never been as big as it is now. He added that the crisis in migration and refugees, especially since 2014-15, is one of the big questions being addressed by the United Nations.
The Global Compact for Migration will be the first intergovernmental agreement the United Nations has prepared to address all the comprehensive aspects of international migration, Auza said.
The U.N. General Assembly adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants in September 2016 and it was followed by the start of a process to develop a global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration.
Auza said the General Assembly will then hold a conference in Morocco on international migration in December, with the hopes of formally adopting the global compact. He warned, however, that the document will hold no mandates because most developed countries — those in the European Union, Canada, the United States, Australia — will not accept a legally binding document of directives.
“There are no new obligations for the states, but it a collection of best practices in the world highlighting those countries that have made good on their commitments toward migrants and refugees," Auza said. “While it is not obligatory, I believe it is a useful document and a guide for countries who are looking to how other countries operate.”
The United States has chosen to not join the Global Compact, but Auza said he is still quite encouraged by individual efforts inside the country. Catholic Charities, for example, has a big movement in Texas along the southern border. “They operate within the law to help migrants who are waiting to get status and children who are being separated from their parents, and young mothers, and those who are being trafficked," he said. “The Catholic Charities is the biggest sponsor of refugees in the U.S. and it is the biggest private organization working with the migrants.”
The church has experienced and moved through times of difficulties in their U.S. efforts. In the previous administration, regulations limited federal funding to organizations that did not accept abortion and did create a problem with the Catholic relief efforts, but the church is continuing to mobilize efforts to address what Auza terms a global crisis. “It is a global crisis because there has never been, since the Second World War, as many refugees as we have now, Auza said.
Auza gave great detail in describing this current time in history with record numbers of people moving across borders. “The United Nations estimates that there are 265 million migrants and refugees moving across international borders so, I think it’s a crisis,” he said. “No single country could give a solution or take care of 265 million people moving across borders.”
Unrest, poverty and war are all factors making the crisis worse. “People, because of those factors, are willing to risk their lives,” Auza said. “How many people have died in the seas or the deserts, in the mountains?”
The numbers seeking asylum and relief seem unsurmountable, but the archbishop is working to draw attention to those who may perish en route to safety. “There are thousands of them and we don’t know who they are,” Auza said. “The International Red Cross has pushed that the Global Compact have a reference to those who are missing so that they would be some closure for loved ones who have gone missing during migration — those who have drowned, those who died in the desert.”