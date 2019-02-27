Among those in the Bains Elementary School delegation to the Junior Beta Club convention in Lafayette were Tim Lindsey and Donna Gibbons, a fifth-grade teacher and a sponsor of the school's Junior Beta Club.
Jack Sam Leake, Laurel Fiser, Blake Landry and Luke Perdue participate in the quiz bowl at the Junior Beta Club convention in Lafayette.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Karmen Hubbard, Kaylee Brooks, Morgan Wheeler and Frances Neal at the Junior Beta Club convention in Lafayette.
PROVIDED PHOTO
PROVIDED PHOTO
Mason Rogillio, of Bains Elementary School, checks out an art exhibit at the Junior Beta Club convention in Lafayette.