Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Nutrition education talk, 11:15 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Bingo, 10:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Tai chi class, 10:45 a.m. and noon; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Tai chi class, 10:45 a.m. and noon; Valentine’s Day Party/lunch, at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Bingo, 10:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination: Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this service.