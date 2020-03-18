Slaughter Elementary Young Authors.jpg

Slaughter Elementary School student Jamie Bonin and her mother, Bonnie McKneely, at Young Authors Night. Students in Laura Laiche’s third grade class at Slaughter Elementary School share a writing project with their parents during a Young Authors Night event.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Students in Laura Laiche’s third grade class at Slaughter Elementary School shared a writing project with their parents during a Young Authors Night event.

The stories they wrote used the title prompt "If I were trapped in a snow globe."

