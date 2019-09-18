Slaughter Charter football suffers loss to Parkview
Last Friday, the Slaughter Charter football team took a trip to Baton Rouge to take on the Eagles of Parkview Baptist, knowing it would be a tough hill for the Knights to climb.
At halftime, the Knights were down 28-0. Not much would change as they received the opening kickoff. Knights quarterback, Justin Carmena, was picked off on the opening drive, and the turnover led Parkview to another touchdown.
On the kickoff following the touchdown, the ball was muffed by the Knights return man, leading to a recovery by the Eagles inside the 10-yard line. Parkview scored again but missed the extra point.
After another drive by Slaughter, Parkview got the ball back and marched back down the field to make the score 48-0. On the Knights’ next drive, the ball was fumbled on a sack, giving Parkview the ball back inside the 20.
The Knights made an impressive stop on that drive, holding Parkview to a field goal.
Slaughter lost 51-0 to the Parkview Eagles.
Overall, and this is not a knock, the Knights were outmatched by Parkview. Slaughter Charter is a 1A school. Parkview is a 3A school. It really is that simple. Parkview has more players and resources.
Another issue that Slaughter had against Parkview was injuries. There were at least four full-time starters injured during the game. That is a massive hit for any young team with 35-40 players on the squad.
Maybe the biggest football-related issue that the Knights had the whole game was special teams, specifically on kick returns. In the second half, I saw both return men pick up balls inside their own 10 rather than let them roll into the end zone for a touchback.
This week, Slaughter Charter hosts Ascension Catholic on Friday.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, East Feliciana continued its winning ways with a 34-0 victory over St. Helena Central. They travel to Kentwood on Thursday to take on Kentwood High School in hopes to move to 3-0 on the season.
Silliman suffered a loss to 6A Oak Forest Academy, but fought hard. Silliman will host Columbia Academy on Friday.
West Feliciana High is still winless after week two, as it had a tough road loss against Livonia on Friday. The Saints will play its first home game of the season Friday against Live Oak.