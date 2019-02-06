CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board is allocating the remainder of a federally subsidized bond fund to eight construction and technology projects.
The bulk of the $4 million in 2016 bond revenues went to pay for energy efficiency projects at the parish schools, but officials said Tuesday about $435,000 remains in the fund.
The board's Building Committee recommended using the money for a chiller at the middle school, air handlers for the middle and high schools, parking lots, computers and "whiteboards" for 22 classrooms.
Board member Emily Hurst, a former teacher in the system, attempted to steer more money to the whiteboards, a technological advancement over old-school blackboards, but Superintendent Carlos Sam was adamant about sticking to his $75,000 proposal.
"We have many, many classrooms without whiteboards. These are the ones we need," Sam said, adding that state education officials are pushing for the devices in the classrooms on his list.
Board member Michael Bradford asked Sam for a report next month on how many other classrooms need the devices and for a cost estimate.
Board members Rufus Nesbitt and Melvin Hollins voted against the expenditure package.
Sam also reported that the Feb. 1 enrollment count was 1,886 students, four fewer than the Oct. 1 count, another key date the state uses to allocate per pupil funding under the Minimum Foundation Program.
Financial adviser Tommy LeJeune said the system lost about 40 students between the 2017-18 school year and this year, which will result in a decrease of about $225,000 in state funding.
"How are we going to make that up?" Bradford asked.
"I don't know," Sam replied, but he added he will be making some recommendations in the next few months.
In other business:
- The board has a retreat meeting scheduled March 2 at Feliciana Retreat Center near Norwood.
- Board members also noted the death Sunday of former Superintendent Glenn Brady. In addition to serving as superintendent, Brady contributed to the parish in other ways, member Mitch Harrell said. "I'd like to express our thanks to his family for the time he has given to this parish," Harrell said.
- Board members recognized Students of the Year at three grade levels. Jamyse Robinson, an East Feliciana High School senior, was the parish's top high school student, while Patrionna Miller won at the middle school level and Makaylee Johnson, of Jackson Elementary, was the top elementary student. Individual school winners were Kanayiah Matthews, Clinton Elementary; Jackson Easley, Slaughter Elementary; eighth-grader Deontae Harris, Slaughter Community Charter School; and Matthew K. Day, a Slaughter charter school senior.