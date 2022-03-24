Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health recently welcomed St. Francisville pediatrician Dr. Emmaleigh "Brooke" Bock to its network of pediatric providers.
As a partner of the statewide Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health network, Bock is connected to more than 300 pediatric specialists and other providers serving the specialized pediatric care needs of Louisiana’s more than 1 million children.
In addition to general pediatrics, Bock specializes in allergies, asthma, growth and development, ADD/ADHD and preventive care.
“Dr. Bock is well known in the community for providing remarkable, personal care to area children,” said Dr. Ashley Lucas, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health pediatric medical director. “We are excited to add her knowledge and experience to our exceptional team of providers across the state.”
“Expanding our network of care into the St. Francisville community with Dr. Bock further solidifies our commitment to exceptional pediatric care and keeping kids close to home for all of their health care needs,” said Dr. Alston “Trey” Dunbar III, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health president.
Bock earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, before completing a pediatric residency program at LSU Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. She then went on to practice general pediatrics with West Feliciana Parish Hospital Physician’s Clinic.