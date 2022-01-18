East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Dec. 1-31:
Dec. 1
Christopher Stanga: 3295 Nesom Road, Clinton; 45; operating vehicle while intoxicated-second, careless operation, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle, liability security in vehicle
Areluas Myers: 7565 Carruth Road, Wilson; 31; domestic abuse
Murphy Webb: 6834 Carmena Lane, Slaughter; 43; domestic abuse
Dec. 2
Shandrika York: 1051 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; 45; bench warrant
Brittany Veal: 10406 Carolina St., Wilson; 33; automobile insurance fraud
Dec. 3
Bakari Andrews: 6174 La. 63, Clinton; 22; bench warrant
D’Jon Blalock: 576 Halbert High, Brookhaven, Mississippi; 28; bench warrant
Jaylon J. Davis: 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; 23; fugitive warrant
Lauren Broome: 10157 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; 34; fugitive warrant
Dec. 4
Stephanie Moore: 10717 Kennedy St., Clinton; 37; bench warrant
Dec. 5
Troy Collins: 10319 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 42; bench warrant
Jason Young: 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; 46; bench warrant
Dec. 6
Isiah Hemphill: 3522 Samson St., Houston; 25; reckless operation with accident, negligent injuring vehicle
Dec. 7
Walter Jackson: 4142 La. 956, Ethel; 19; bench warrant
Samuel Free: 3016 Charles Drive, Jackson; 30; bench warrant
Dec. 8
Chilon Dunn: 4144 George Brown Road, Clinton; 28; two counts bench warrant
Brian Ramsey: 2830 Cottage St., Jackson; 47; bench warrant
Travis Barber Jr.: 23843 Plank Road, Zachary, 30; fugitive warrant
Charles Moten: 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; 37; vagrancy/habitual drunk, pedestrian on highway
Dec. 9
David Sahr: 3362 Race St., Jackson; 28; fugitive warrant
Charles Murray, 2522 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; 47; five counts bench warrant
Dec. 10
Quendrell Underwood: 16270 La. 10 E, Clinton; 28; aggravated battery of dating partner
Matthew Etheridge: 120 Chance Lane, Pine Grove; 39, fugitive warrant
Dec. 11
Kennedy Sonnier: 5807 Winchester Lane, Clinton; 21; bench warrant, entry on or remaining after being forbidden
Jonathan Devillier: 2337 Violate St., Jackson; 33; six counts bench warrant, operating vehicle intoxicated, simple criminal damage to property, driving on roadway of traffic, operating vehicle while license suspended
Mary Kelly: 4019 Kelly Lane, Slaughter; 42; aggravated assault with a firearm
Dec. 12
William Simpson: 5660 Crimson Drive, St. Francisville; 21; contraband defined taking to/from penal institution
Austin Elizondo: 7887 Hillside Drive, Clinton; 26; reckless operation, hit-and-run, driver’s license suspended, license plate expired, no insurance, bench warrant
Andrew Cody Lea: 2244 La. 958, Slaughter; 35; two counts bench warrant
Edgar T. Weems: 89 Braddock Road, Newton, Mississippi; 61; four counts bench warrant
Brian Young: 3739 La. 952, Jackson; 48; fugitive warrant
Dec. 14
Leonard Jeremiah: 10623 Walker Road, St. Francisville; 30; speeding, proper equipment required, vehicle license required, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest, resisting an officer, two counts resisting arrest
Michael Ambeau: 12316 Pheasantwood Drive, Baker; 43; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 15
Currtis Howard Jr.: 9588 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge; 25; flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, careless operation, expired license plate registration, improper display of license plate
Dec. 16
Rosely Jones: 5565 Gilead Road, Clinton; 42; oral sexual battery, malfeasance in office, exploitation of the infirmed
Kristen Brown: 9534 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; 27; DWI-first, careless operation
Dec. 18
Gina P. Garner: 12121 Amber Lakes Drive, Greenwell Springs; 34; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Dec. 20
Julian Horn: 5803 Commerce St., St. Francisville; 18; driving while intoxicated, criminal damage to property, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained
Dec. 20
Tonio Sullivan: 1100 La. 67, Lot 25, Clinton; 32; bench warrant
Dec. 21
Brook Lemiracle Coston: 10319 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 31; bench warrant
Marcus Weatherspoon: 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; 38; bench warrant
Matthew Fault: 214 Sunny Lane, Lafayette; 28; pornography involving juvenile
Steven Smith: 5350 Groom Road, Baker; 19; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Dec. 22
Maisha Beauchamp: 6917 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; 29; exploitation of the infirmed, malfeasance in office
Noah Sagely: 6846 Jones Connell Road, St. Francisville; 20; bench warrant
Dec. 24
Brandy Maglone: 5124 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 33; bench warrant, contraband defined to/from penal institution; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts
James Smith: 2642 Hollywood Lane, Norwood; 69; resisting an officer, aggravated assault, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
Dec. 25
Delawrenceso Branch Jr.: 6310 Pecan St., Wilson; 29; bench warrant
Dec. 26
Jeanette Whitfield: 4602 Church St., Jackson; 54; attempted first-degree robbery, simple criminal damage to property
Jerrod Miller: 7088 Rue Ledell, Zachary; 36; aggravated assault with firearm, disturbing the peace by fighting
Dec. 27
Matthew Rodgers: 6515 La. 68, Jackson; 32; domestic abuse-child endangerment
Dec. 28
Rebekah Hunt: 7962 Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 25; disturbing the peace
Christopher Pickering: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 41; fugitive
Dec. 29
Joseph Barber: 2704 Carolyn Sue Lane, Jackson; 55; domestic abuse battery
Orin Hollingsworth: 2047 Maglone Lane, Slaughter; 34; cruelty to juvenile
Dec. 31
Anthony Ford: 7635 La. 961, Clinton; 19; simple criminal damage to property