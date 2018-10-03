St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, will host a “Morning of Reflection” on Oct. 13. The theme is “Gifts of the Holy Spirit.”
The program starts at 8 a.m. with breakfast in the Church Parish Hall, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary. The Rev. Michael Semana is the guest speaker at 9 a.m.
At noon, the group will process from the Parish Hall to the church grounds with the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard for the America Needs Fatima Public Living Rosary commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Our Lady of Fatima apparitions, a news release said. Each year, America Needs Fatima holds the Public Square Rosary Crusade, with thousands of rosary rallies in cities all across the country simultaneously praying for our country and the world. These Public Square Rosary Rallies take place on the closest Saturday to Oct. 13 feast of the last apparition of Our Lady of Fatima and the Miracle of the Sun.
Attendance is free, but reservations are encouraged to assist with planning. Call (225) 654-9470 or email jasjohnson@yahoo.com to reserve a seat.
Semana will lead the group in the morning of prayer and fellowship. He has composed songs for all ages for Masses, healing, meditation and prayer meetings. He has recorded 20 music CDs, a motivational CD, a rosary album and written books on prayer, the Eucharist and spiritual warfare. In addition to conducting parish missions, retreats and musical presentations, he also leads groups on pilgrimages worldwide.
He is director of The Lamb Shall Lead, an international charitable organization that ministers to children and the poor.
The “Morning of Reflection” is organized by the Handmaids of The Lord, a women’s prayer group at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church dedicated to Our Lady. The group encourages fellowship among women and fosters a joyful sharing of faith with each other and supports other ministries at the church.