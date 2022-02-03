Ke'tron Jones, of Jackson, earned dean's list distinction at Avila University in Missouri for the fall 2021 semester, one of more than 360 undergraduate students to be recognized.
The dean's list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the Colleges of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Professional Schools, and Science and Health.
All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.